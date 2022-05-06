Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2022 09:57 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 09:53 IST
Rupee slumps 38 paise to 76.73 against US dollar in early trade
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The rupee depreciated 38 paise to 76.73 against the US dollar in the opening trade on Friday, weighed down by unabated foreign fund outflows and firm crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 76.61 against the American dollar, then lost ground to quote at 76.73, registering a fall of 29 paise from the last close.

On Thursday, the rupee had closed at 76.35 against the US dollar.

Forex traders said the rupee had gained in the last two sessions against the US dollar after a surprise rate hike by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and as US Fed Chairman Jerome Powell pushed back against a steeper 75 basis points rate hike in the coming months.

However, unabated foreign fund outflows and firm crude oil prices weighed on the local unit.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.13 percent lower at 103.61.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 686.08 points or 1.23 percent lower at 55,016.15 points, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 213.50 points or 1.28 percent to 16,469.15 points.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.61 percent to USD 111.58 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,074.74 crore, as per stock exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

