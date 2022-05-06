Left Menu

Voltas shares tumble nearly 10 pc after March quarter earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2022 10:27 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 10:27 IST
Shares of air conditioning and engineering services company Voltas Ltd tumbled nearly 10 per cent in early trade on Friday after the firm reported a 23.46 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit in the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The stock tanked 9.77 per cent to Rs 1,045 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it tumbled 9.71 per cent to Rs 1,045.

Voltas Ltd on Thursday reported a 23.46 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 182.71 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The Tata group firm had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 238.72 crore in the January-March quarter last fiscal, Voltas said in a regulatory filing.

Total income stood at Rs 2,703.78 crore during the period under review, marginally up 0.76 per cent against Rs 2,683.24 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

