Tata Motors reappoints ex SBI Chairman Om Prakash Bhatt as additional director

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2022 11:38 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 11:38 IST
Tata Motors on Friday said it has reappointed former SBI Chairman Om Prakash Bhatt as an additional director till March 7, 2026.

The company's board, based on the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, has approved appointment of Bhatt as an additional non-executive independent director for the second consecutive term beginning May 9, 2022, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

This will be subject to approval of shareholders by way of a special resolution in the forthcoming annual general meeting of the company, it added.

Earlier, he was appointed as a non-executive independent director from May 9, 2017 for a term of five years up to May 8, 2022.

Tata Motors said Bhatt brings years of experience across a wide variety of strategic and operational roles. He had earlier served as Chairman and CEO of State Bank of India.

For the last 10 years, he has been an independent director on Corporate Boards in a wide variety of multinationals ranging from leadership development, to international banking, to autos, steel, IT services, consumer goods and renewable energy.

''Because of the diversity and length of his assignments, he brings a certain holistic outlook to his Board role,'' Tata Motors said.

