Ukraine says new effort to evacuate civilians from Mariupol steelworks underway

A senior Ukrainian official said on Friday a new attempt was underway "at the moment" to evacuate civilians trapped with Ukrainian fighters in the Azovstal steelworks in the southern city of Mariupol. Andriy Yermak, the head of the presidential staff, gave no details and it was not immediately clear what stage the new rescue effort was at.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council on Thursday that a third operation was underway to evacuate civilians from Mariupol and Azovstal. "The next stage of rescuing our people from Azovstal is underway at the moment. Information about the results will be provided later," Yermak said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)