Sudarshan Venu Elevated as Managing Director of TVS Motor Company

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India – Business Wire India TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers globally, announced at its board meeting today the elevation of Sudarshan Venu as Managing Director of the Company, effective today.

Sudarshan has been charting the future of one of India’s leading two-wheeler manufacturer and has made it the most awarded two-wheeler company. He has played a pivotal role in the company's growth in India and key international markets, including Asia, Africa, and more recently in Europe.

Prof Sir Ralf Dieter Speth, Chairman, TVS Motor Company said, “Sudarshan has got a clear vision and brings with him both a tremendous passion for advanced technologies and sustainable growth, deep-seated in values. He thinks future-oriented, staying ahead of the emerging trends. Personal, smart mobility, including electrification, are two of his big areas of focus. He has also spearheaded the international growth of TVS Motor. He has the ability to lead high performing teams internationally with empathy. He takes care of people and society. I am sure that with his leadership, the company will grow stronger and further pivot to the future.” Mr Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus, TVS Motor Company said, “Sudarshan’s extraordinary efforts have witnessed key decisions to develop aspirational products and grow fast in India and overseas. He has also led some key acquisitions and the expansion of group companies. We are confident that under his leadership, TVS Motor will transform into a leading mobility player globally.” Mr Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor Company said, “I am very thankful for this special opportunity and very excited for the future. With the continued guidance of my father and Sir Ralf and the support of the Board and team, I look forward to further embracing the future of mobility. This is an interesting time for the industry globally, and I am passionate about being at the forefront of this.'' About TVS Motor Company TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through Mobility with a focus on sustainability. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years. Our group company, Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate. For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director of TVS Motor Company PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)