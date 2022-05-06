Left Menu

EU tweaks Russia oil sanctions plan in bid to win over reluctant states - source

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 06-05-2022 12:56 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 12:55 IST
EU tweaks Russia oil sanctions plan in bid to win over reluctant states - source
European Commission Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission has proposed changes to its plan to embargo Russian oil, in a bid to win over reluctant states, an EU source told Reuters on Friday.

The tweaked proposal, to be discussed by EU envoys at a meeting on Friday starting from 0730 GMT, would include a three-month transition before the introduction of a ban on shipping services to transport Russian oil, instead of the initial one month. It would also entail help with investments to upgrade oil infrastructure and mitigate the impact of the sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022