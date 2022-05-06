Gold worth Rs 43.69 lakh seized at Mangaluru Airport

Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) here confiscated gold worth Rs 43.69 lakh in two separate cases of illegal trafficking of the precious metal.

In the first case, a passenger who arrived from Dubai was carrying the gold in paste form. This came to light during checking. The officials confiscated 732 gm of 24 carat purity gold from him, valued at Rs 37,69,800, an official press release said.

In another case, gold worth Rs 6,00,181 was seized from a passenger who had kept it in four pieces at the bottom of diary cream tin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)