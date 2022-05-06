Left Menu

Domestic passenger inflow doubles at Thiruvananthapuram airport

The number of domestic passengers passing through Thiruvananthapuram Airport has doubled in the last six months, authorities said here on Friday.The airport handled 1.31 lakh passengers in 2022 April, up from 60,145 in October last year, an official statement said. The number of international passengers also increased to 1.3 lakh in April, the statement added.

The number of domestic passengers passing through Thiruvananthapuram Airport has doubled in the last six months, authorities said here on Friday.

The airport handled 1.31 lakh passengers in 2022 April, up from 60,145 in October last year, an official statement said. The number of monthly domestic passengers were 84,048 (November, 2021), 1,04,771 (December), 67,019 (January 2022), 54,096 (February), 97,633 (March) and 1,31, 274 in April, it said.

Indigo, Air India, SpiceJet and Vistara Airlines are currently operating services from Thiruvananthapuram to destinations including Kochi, Kannur, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Durgapur and New Delhi, it said.

Bengaluru is the busiest destination with 35 weekly services while Chennai (22 services weekly), Delhi (20), Mumbai (15) are the other major destinations. Indigo tops the table with 98 services a week, it said. The number of international passengers also increased to 1.3 lakh in April, the statement added.

