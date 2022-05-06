Left Menu

UK to bring forward new law to implement digital market reforms

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-05-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 15:56 IST
UK to bring forward new law to implement digital market reforms
UK flag (Representative image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British government said on Friday it plans to bring forward legislation to implement reforms on competition in digital markets when parliamentary time allows.

Among other proposals, the government said it would introduce new requirements for firms with 'Strategic Market Status' (SMS) in digital markets to report merger transactions to the competition watchdog, the CMA, before the deal goes through.

According to the government, the digital markets unit within the CMA will have to conclude that a firm has substantial market power in at least one activity to designate it with the Strategic Market Status.

Also Read: British PM Johnson meets industrialist Gautam Adani

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022