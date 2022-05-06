UK to ease border rules for specialist hauliers

Britain will later this year ease its border rules to allow freer movement for hauliers transporting specialist equipment into the country, including those serving music concerts, sports and cultural events.

"It is unacceptable that because of EU (European Union) bureaucracy, the operations of our specialist haulage sector on which our artists rely have been put at risk, impacting the livelihoods of touring artists and sportspeople," transport minister Grant Shapps said in a statement.

