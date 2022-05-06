Left Menu

UK to ease border rules for specialist hauliers

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-05-2022 16:33 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 16:14 IST
Britain will later this year ease its border rules to allow freer movement for hauliers transporting specialist equipment into the country, including those serving music concerts, sports and cultural events.

"It is unacceptable that because of EU (European Union) bureaucracy, the operations of our specialist haulage sector on which our artists rely have been put at risk, impacting the livelihoods of touring artists and sportspeople," transport minister Grant Shapps said in a statement.

