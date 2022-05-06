Sundaram-Clayton elevates Lakshmi Venu as Managing Director

Auto component manufacturer Sundaram-Clayton Ltd has elevated Lakshmi Venu as its Managing Director with immediate effect, the company said on Friday.

Prior taking up the new role, Venu was serving the city-based TVS Group firm as its joint managing director.

Venu, daughter of TVS Group Chairman-Emeritus, Venu Srinivasan has been leading Sundaram-Clayton for over a decade.

Strengthening the company's presence in overseas markets, setting up a foundry in South Carolina, United States were some of the major initiatives taken by Lakshmi Venu during her stint, the company said in a statement.

She managed the turnaround of Sundaram-Clayton making it as a competitive foundry and has built customer relationships with Cummins, Hyundai, Volvo among others.

Venu Srinivasan said, ''Lakshmi's focus and dedicated efforts over the last 10 years have seen the company do a turnaround in quality, profitability and building relationship with OEM (original equipment manufacturers).'' She has spearheaded the establishment of US operations which has commenced activities recently, he said.

''We are confident that under her leadership, Sundaram-Clayton will see its rise globally'', Srinivasan also Chairman-Emeritus of Sundaram-Clayton said.

The company Chairman R Gopalan said, ''Lakshmi brings deep customer understanding and has developed strong relationships with global customers. She has successfully chartered a strategy to have global footprint to build competitive advantage.'' ''I am confident that she will continue to transform Sundaram-Clayton into a world class auto-component manufacturer,'' he said.

On taking up the new role, Lakshmi Venu said, ''it is indeed an honour to lead Sundaram-Clayton to its next phase of growth...'' ''The future promises to be exciting, challenging and presents new opportunities. We have an excellent team and together we look forward to strengthen Sundaram-Clayton both in India and globally. I am grateful for the mentorship that I have received from Chairman Emeritus Venu Srinivasan and Chairman R Gopalan'', she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)