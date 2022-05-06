Left Menu

Govt identifies 1,537 projects worth Rs 6.5 lakh crore under Sagarmala programme

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 17:00 IST
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
With a focus on port-led development, more than 1,500 projects worth around Rs 6.5 lakh crore have been identified for implementation as part of the Sagarmala program, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Friday.

Sonowal further said that container turnaround time at major ports has also been reduced due to the Sagarmala program.

''As many as 1,537 projects at an estimated cost of around Rs 6.5 lakh crore have been identified for implementation as a part of the Sagarmala program,'' he said in a press conference after chairing the meeting of the National Sagarmala Apex Committee (NSAC).

The Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways said that the government is working on the holistic development of 75 coastal districts of the country.

The committee reviewed the Sagarmala program and the progress of port-linked road and rail connectivity projects, and the development of floating jetties and inland waterways.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnav, among others.

Sagarmala program is aimed at accelerating economic development in the country by harnessing the potential of India's 7,500 kilometers long coastline and 14,500 kilometers of potentially navigable waterways announced by the prime minister in 2014 and approved by the Union Cabinet on March 25, 2015.

Speaking at the meeting, Gadkari said India's logistic cost is around 14 -16 percent, while the logistic cost in China is around 8 percent, and in the case of European countries, it is 12 percent.

''If we reduce our logistic cost to 8 percent then it will help in accelerating our economic growth,'' Gadkari added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

