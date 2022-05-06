Left Menu

Voltas shares tumble nearly 8 pc after March quarter earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 17:02 IST
Voltas shares tumble nearly 8 pc after March quarter earnings
Shares of air conditioning and engineering services company Voltas Ltd tumbled nearly 8 per cent on Friday after the firm reported a 23.46 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit in the fourth quarter ended March.

The stock tanked 7.71 per cent to settle at Rs 1,069 on the BSE. During the day, it declined 9.77 per cent to Rs 1,045.

At the NSE, it tumbled 7.98 per cent to settle at Rs 1,065 apiece.

In traded volume terms, 2.20 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 42.79 lakh shares at the NSE during the day.

Voltas Ltd on Thursday reported a 23.46 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 182.71 crore in the fourth quarter ended March.

The Tata group firm had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 238.72 crore in the January-March quarter of the last fiscal, Voltas said in a regulatory filing.

Total income stood at Rs 2,703.78 crore during the period under review, marginally up by 0.76 per cent against Rs 2,683.24 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

