GE Shipping March-qtr net jumps over three-fold to Rs 189 cr
- Country:
- India
Great Eastern Shipping (GE Shipping) on Friday reported a 285.71 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 189 crore for the quarter ended March.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 49 crore in the year-ago period, GE Shipping said in a BSE filing.
Total revenue during the January-March quarter increased to Rs 3,669 crore, from Rs 3,568 crore in the year-ago period.
In a separate filing, the company said its board has approved the issue of non-convertible debentures up to an amount not exceeding Rs 1,000 crore by way of private placement during a period of one year.
The board also appointed Shivshankar Menon, T N Ninan and Uday Shankar as additional and independent directors with effect from May 6, 2022 for a tenure of 3 years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- N Ninan
- Shivshankar Menon
- Great Eastern Shipping
- Uday Shankar