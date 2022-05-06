GE Shipping March-qtr net jumps over three-fold to Rs 189 cr

Great Eastern Shipping (GE Shipping) on Friday reported a 285.71 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 189 crore for the quarter ended March.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 49 crore in the year-ago period, GE Shipping said in a BSE filing.

Total revenue during the January-March quarter increased to Rs 3,669 crore, from Rs 3,568 crore in the year-ago period.

In a separate filing, the company said its board has approved the issue of non-convertible debentures up to an amount not exceeding Rs 1,000 crore by way of private placement during a period of one year.

The board also appointed Shivshankar Menon, T N Ninan and Uday Shankar as additional and independent directors with effect from May 6, 2022 for a tenure of 3 years.

