Mariupol city council says car hit during evacuation attempt, one Ukrainian fighter killed
Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 17:50 IST
Authorities in Mariupol accused Russian forces on Friday of violating a ceasefire at the city's Azovstal steel works and firing at a car involved in evacuation efforts, killing one Ukrainian fighter and wounding six.
Russia did not immediately comment on the city council's online statement. It denies targeting civilians.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement