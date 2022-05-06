Left Menu

Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, MoS (MSME) gave away Cash prizes, Medals and Certificates to the winners under each category.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 18:13 IST
Run for Coir’ organised to promote use of coir as eco-friendly product
The run was organized under different categories consisting of 4 Groups - School children - Boys and Girls, College students - Boys and Girls, Open Men and Open Women.   Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBChandigarh)
Under the theme of `Enterprise India' of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', `Run for Coir' was organised to promote the use of coir as a natural, bio-degradable and eco-friendly product at Nehru Stadium, Coimbatore today .

The run was flagged off by Shri Narayan Rane, Union Minister of MSME in the presence of Shri. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, MoS (MSME), Shri. Kuppuramu, Chairman, Coir Board, Shri. S K Singh, AS &DC, Smt. Alka Arora, JS (ARI) and other Senior Officers of Ministry of MSME and Coir Board. The run was organized under different categories consisting of 4 Groups - School children - Boys and Girls, College students - Boys and Girls, Open Men and Open Women.

About 2000 persons participated in the event and it was a grand success. Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, MoS (MSME) gave away Cash prizes, Medals and Certificates to the winners under each category.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

