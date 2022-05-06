Run for Coir’ organised to promote use of coir as eco-friendly product

Under the theme of `Enterprise India' of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', `Run for Coir' was organised to promote the use of coir as a natural, bio-degradable and eco-friendly product at Nehru Stadium, Coimbatore today .

The run was flagged off by Shri Narayan Rane, Union Minister of MSME in the presence of Shri. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, MoS (MSME), Shri. Kuppuramu, Chairman, Coir Board, Shri. S K Singh, AS &DC, Smt. Alka Arora, JS (ARI) and other Senior Officers of Ministry of MSME and Coir Board. The run was organized under different categories consisting of 4 Groups - School children - Boys and Girls, College students - Boys and Girls, Open Men and Open Women.

About 2000 persons participated in the event and it was a grand success. Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, MoS (MSME) gave away Cash prizes, Medals and Certificates to the winners under each category.

