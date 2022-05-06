US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures briefly turn positive after April jobs data

U.S. stock index futures briefly turned positive on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy added more jobs than expected in April, although wage growth slowed, easing some concerns about building inflationary pressures.

At 8:38 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 24 points, or 0.07%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 4.25 points, or 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 19 points, or 0.15%.

