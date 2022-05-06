Left Menu

Gold declines by Rs 251; silver tumbles Rs 1,080

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 18:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold in the national capital on Friday dipped by Rs 251 to Rs 51,035 per 10 grams reflecting an overnight decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at Rs 51,286 per 10 grams.

Silver also tumbled Rs 1,080 to Rs 62,435 per kg from Rs 63,515 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally higher at USD 1,878 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.39 per ounce.

''Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.13 percent up at USD 1,878 per ounce on Friday. Gold prices recovered from early lows following weakness in the dollar index,'' said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

