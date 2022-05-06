CBIC generates Rs 1,67,540 crore revenue in April: Official

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has achieved a milestone in terms of revenue by generating Rs 1,67,540 crore in April 2022, a senior government official has said.

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj after inaugurating SANKALP -- an annual conference of principal chief commissioners, and principal director generals of Goods and Services Tax and Customs, here, on Thursday, praised CBIC for doing an exemplary work during the COVID-19 pandemic period.

CBIC has done 'exemplary' work in both Customs and GST during the pandemic, he said in a PIB release on Friday. The work done by CBIC during the outbreak brought laurels from Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, he added.

''The revenue realized at the start of (current) financial year April 2022 - Rs 1,67,540 - a milestone to start with,'' he said.

CBIC Chairman Vivek Johri highlighted the performance of the agency in 2021-22 which includes revenue collection, use of data analytics, measures taken to curb fake invoices, and detect smuggling of narcotics at different ports among others.

The conference discussed various subjects including compliance management strategy, performance management system, and litigation management, the release said.

The meet also provided an opportunity for the directorates present to showcase some of the 'best practices and innovative solutions to local issues for imparting greater efficiency, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)