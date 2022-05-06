Left Menu

3 members of family, including a kid, killed in road accident: Police

PTI | Kota | Updated: 06-05-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 18:53 IST
3 members of family, including a kid, killed in road accident: Police
  • Country:
  • India

Three members of a Madhya Pradesh family, including a two-year-old child, were killed and two others injured in a head-on collision between a pickup van and a motorcycle in Rajasthan’s Jhalwar district on Friday.

The accident occurred near tehsil office in Dug town of the district on Friday afternoon when the motorcycle being driven by Ishwar Singh, 35, with his two sisters Pappubai and Durgabai and his two-year-old nephew Lokendra, all riding pillion on the two-wheeler, collided head-on with the pickup van, Dug police station’s SHO Bannalal Jat said.

After the accident, all four family members and the pickup van driver who too was injured in the accident were rushed to a local hospital where Ishwar Singh, Pappubai and Lokendra succumbed to their injuries, the SHO said.

Durgabai and the pickup van driver are undergoing treatment at the hospital, he said, adding a man accompanying the driver fled the spot after the accident.

A case of causing death and injuries by a negligent act has been lodged against the pickup van driver and three bodies were handed over to Singh’s family members after the postmortem later in the day, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022