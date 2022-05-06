Left Menu

Three industrial units gutted in fire at Pawne MIDC in Navi Mumbai

Thick black smoke from the rubber factory enveloped the area which made fire-fighting and rescue operations difficult, officials said.Personnel from the Turbhe police station have been deployed for crowd control as a large number of onlookers also gathered at the spot, said a police official.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 19:23 IST
Three industrial units gutted in fire at Pawne MIDC in Navi Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

At least three industrial units in Pawne MIDC area in neighbouring Navi Mumbai were destroyed in a fire which broke out on Friday afternoon, officials said.

There were no reports of anyone getting injured and fire-fighting was still underway, they said.

Fire fighting vehicles of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Navi Mumbai fire brigade were on the spot. The fire started in a rubber factory around 4 pm and spread to adjoining chemical company and a cold storage unit. Thick black smoke from the rubber factory enveloped the area which made fire-fighting and rescue operations difficult, officials said.

Personnel from the Turbhe police station have been deployed for crowd control as a large number of onlookers also gathered at the spot, said a police official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022