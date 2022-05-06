Three industrial units gutted in fire at Pawne MIDC in Navi Mumbai

At least three industrial units in Pawne MIDC area in neighbouring Navi Mumbai were destroyed in a fire which broke out on Friday afternoon, officials said.

There were no reports of anyone getting injured and fire-fighting was still underway, they said.

Fire fighting vehicles of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Navi Mumbai fire brigade were on the spot. The fire started in a rubber factory around 4 pm and spread to adjoining chemical company and a cold storage unit. Thick black smoke from the rubber factory enveloped the area which made fire-fighting and rescue operations difficult, officials said.

Personnel from the Turbhe police station have been deployed for crowd control as a large number of onlookers also gathered at the spot, said a police official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)