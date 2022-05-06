Left Menu

RBI imposes penalty on Daimler Financial Services India, KKR India Financial Services

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 19:57 IST
RBI imposes penalty on Daimler Financial Services India, KKR India Financial Services
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The RBI on Friday imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh each on Daimler Financial Services India and KKR India Financial Services for non-compliance with directions related to 'monitoring of frauds in NBFCs'.

The central bank said it conducted statutory inspection of the two companies with reference to their financial position as on March 31, 2020.

The penalties were imposed after considering their replies to its notices, oral submissions made in the personal hearing and examination of additional submissions made by them.

The RBI, however, added that the penalties are based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by them with their customers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022