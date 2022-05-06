Left Menu

Maha: Seven including five women killed in accident in Ahmednagar district

A case has been registered against him at Kopargaon city police station.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 20:18 IST
Maha: Seven including five women killed in accident in Ahmednagar district
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least seven persons including five women were killed and six others injured after a truck hit an auto rickshaw and a motorcycle in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra on Friday, police said.

The incident took place around 8 in the morning near Masudpur Phata outside Kopargaon city, 240 km from Mumbai, an official said.

The driver of a speeding container truck, which was going towards Pune, lost control over the vehicle and it hit a motorcycle and then the rickshaw which was coming from the opposite direction, he said.

Three persons who were riding the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and six passengers of the rickshaw died on the spot. Another woman passenger died in hospital during treatment, the police official said. The deceased included five women -- two of them college students -- and two men.

Darshan Singh (42), the truck driver, was arrested for rash driving. A case has been registered against him at Kopargaon city police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022