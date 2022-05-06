Maha: Seven including five women killed in accident in Ahmednagar district

At least seven persons including five women were killed and six others injured after a truck hit an auto rickshaw and a motorcycle in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra on Friday, police said.

The incident took place around 8 in the morning near Masudpur Phata outside Kopargaon city, 240 km from Mumbai, an official said.

The driver of a speeding container truck, which was going towards Pune, lost control over the vehicle and it hit a motorcycle and then the rickshaw which was coming from the opposite direction, he said.

Three persons who were riding the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and six passengers of the rickshaw died on the spot. Another woman passenger died in hospital during treatment, the police official said. The deceased included five women -- two of them college students -- and two men.

Darshan Singh (42), the truck driver, was arrested for rash driving. A case has been registered against him at Kopargaon city police station.

