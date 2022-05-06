Major block on WR on May 8 for bridge work; several trains to be partially, fully cancelled

Over 40 long distance and suburban trains will be cancelled either partially or completely to carry out a major block between Vangaon and Dahanu Road stations in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday, a Western Railway official said.

A WR release issued on Friday said the major block planned for carrying out the work of permanent diversions on bridge numbers 166 and 169, will take place between 6:30am and 2:30pm on Down line (used by trains moving away from the metropolis) and 8:15am and 9:15am on Up line (used by trains coming to the city).

''Due to this, 11 trains will remain fully cancelled, 32 trains will be partially cancelled and 16 trains will be regulated en route due to the black. Additional halts will be given to two trains for passenger convenience,'' the release said.

The fully cancelled trains include 12935 Bandra Terminus-Surat Express, 19015 Mumbai Central-Porbandar Saurashtra Express, Surat-Bandra Terminus Express, Porbandar-Mumbai Central Saurashtra Express and some MEMU and suburban trains.

It said Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express, Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Gujarat Express, Dahanu Road-Vadodara Express, Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Surya Nagri Express, and Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Karnavati Express will remained partially cancelled.

The Western Railway release also informed that 22718 Secunderabad-Rajkot Express, 12471 Bandra Terminus-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Swaraj Express, 12925 Bandra Terminus-Amritsar Paschim Express , Bandra Terminus-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Garib Rath Express, 12217 Kochuveli-Chandigarh Express, 14708 Dadar-Bikaner Ranakpur Express will be regulated en route.

