Left Menu

Major block on WR on May 8 for bridge work; several trains to be partially, fully cancelled

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 20:23 IST
Major block on WR on May 8 for bridge work; several trains to be partially, fully cancelled
  • Country:
  • India

Over 40 long distance and suburban trains will be cancelled either partially or completely to carry out a major block between Vangaon and Dahanu Road stations in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Sunday, a Western Railway official said.

A WR release issued on Friday said the major block planned for carrying out the work of permanent diversions on bridge numbers 166 and 169, will take place between 6:30am and 2:30pm on Down line (used by trains moving away from the metropolis) and 8:15am and 9:15am on Up line (used by trains coming to the city).

''Due to this, 11 trains will remain fully cancelled, 32 trains will be partially cancelled and 16 trains will be regulated en route due to the black. Additional halts will be given to two trains for passenger convenience,'' the release said.

The fully cancelled trains include 12935 Bandra Terminus-Surat Express, 19015 Mumbai Central-Porbandar Saurashtra Express, Surat-Bandra Terminus Express, Porbandar-Mumbai Central Saurashtra Express and some MEMU and suburban trains.

It said Bandra Terminus-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express, Mumbai CentralAhmedabad Gujarat Express, Dahanu Road-Vadodara Express, Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Surya Nagri Express, and Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Karnavati Express will remained partially cancelled.

The Western Railway release also informed that 22718 Secunderabad-Rajkot Express, 12471 Bandra Terminus-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Swaraj Express, 12925 Bandra Terminus-Amritsar Paschim Express , Bandra Terminus-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Garib Rath Express, 12217 Kochuveli-Chandigarh Express, 14708 Dadar-Bikaner Ranakpur Express will be regulated en route.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022