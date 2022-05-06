Left Menu

7 killed in car accident in UP's Rampur

PTI | Rampur | Updated: 06-05-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 20:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Seven people were killed in a road accident in Azim Nagar Police Station area here on Friday, police said.

The residents of Moradabad district were on their way to attend a marriage ceremony in Rampur in their car which rammed into an electric pole and then hit a roadside tree, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar said.

Six people were killed on the spot and one other succumbed to injuries during treatment, he said.

There were 11 people in the vehicle, the SP said, adding four others were seriously injured and were being treated.

All occupants of the car belonged to Rahata Mafi village that comes under Dilari Police Station area, said the officer.

Circle Officer Suar, Srikant Prajapati said prima facie it appears that the vehicle was being driven at a very high speed when it met with the accident.

The deceased were identified as Vineet (30), Rajesh (45), Krashab (28), Akash Saxena (29), Vivek Chauhan (20), Saurabh (31) and Tarun (22).

Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Rampur District Hospital, Dr. Dashrat Singh said, '' We had received six dead bodies and later another injured person identified as Tarun succumbed to injuries during treatment.'' The injured were in the ICU and have been referred to the trauma centre at Meerut, he said.

The SP, who rushed to the spot, said that a police team has been deployed there and the bodies are being sent for post-mortem examination.

