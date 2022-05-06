Left Menu

Reliance Q4 net rises 22.5 pc; 1st Indian co to hit USD 100 bn revenue

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 20:35 IST
Reliance Q4 net rises 22.5 pc; 1st Indian co to hit USD 100 bn revenue
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikipedia
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 22.5 per cent rise in earnings for the quarter ended March on the back of bumper oil refining margins, steady growth in telecom and digital services and strong momentum in retail business.

The oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 16,203 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2022 from Rs 13,227 crore earlier, the firm said a stock exchange filing.

For the full fiscal 2021-22 (April 2021 to March 2022), Reliance reported a net profit of Rs 60,705 crore on a revenue of Rs 7.92 lakh crore (USD 102 billion).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

