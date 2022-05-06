Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2030 hours: DEL55 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex, Nifty crash as global markets lose nerve; end week in red Mumbai: Dalal Street wilted under intense selling pressure on Friday, mirroring a meltdown in world equities as investors braced for slowing global growth amid policy tightening by central banks.

DEL72 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee plummets 55 paise to 76.90 per USD Mumbai: Snapping its four-day winning run, the rupee slumped 55 paise to close at 76.90 against the US dollar on Friday as heavy foreign fund outflows and hardening crude oil prices took a toll on sentiment.

DEL78 BIZ-LIC-LD IPO LIC IPO's retail portion fully subscribed on day 3; offer closes on Monday New Delhi: LIC's public offer, the country's biggest-ever IPO, witnessed full subscription of the retail portion on day three on Friday.

DEL80 BIZ-RESULTS-RELIANCE Reliance Q4 net rises 24.5 pc; 1st Indian co to hit USD 100 bn revenue New Delhi: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd on Friday reported a 24.5 per cent rise in earnings for the quarter ended March on the back of bumper oil refining margins, steady growth in telecom and digital services and strong momentum in retail business.

DEL59 BIZ-SAGARMALA-LD SONOWAL Govt identifies 1,537 projects worth Rs 6.5 lakh crore under Sagarmala programme New Delhi: With focus on port-led development, more than 1,500 projects worth around Rs 6.5 lakh crore have been identified for implementation as part of the Sagarmala programme, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Friday. DEL63 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold declines by Rs 251; silver tumbles Rs 1,080 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Friday dipped by Rs 251 to Rs 51,035 per 10 grams reflecting overnight decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

DCM45 BIZ-LT INFOTECH-MINDTREE-LD MERGER Eye on bigger deals, L&T decides to merge L&T Infotech and Mindtree Mumbai: Aiming at bigger deals from clients looking for digital services, L&T Group on Friday announced a merger of L&T Infotech and Mindtree, which will create the country's sixth largest information technology company with combined revenue of USD 3.5 billion.

DCM44 BIZ-LD PAWAN HANS-STAR9 Pawan Hans handover to Star9 Mobility by June; successful bidder meets eligibility criteria New Delhi: The handover of loss-making helicopter service provider Pawan Hans to Star9 Mobility Pvt Ltd is likely to get over by June, an official said on Friday. DCM29 BIZ-STOCKS-LD WEALTH Investors wealth tumbles over Rs 4.47 lakh cr amid market crash New Delhi: Investors became poorer by over Rs 4.47 lakh crore on Friday as markets faced severe drubbing, mirroring weak trends in global equities.

DCM23 BIZ-SAT-NSE SAT stays Sebi's order against NSE's ex-boss Narain in governance lapses case New Delhi: The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has stayed markets regulator Sebi's order against former NSE chief Ravi Narain in relation to governance lapses at the bourse.

DCM15 BIZ-COAL-JOSHI Need to ramp up coal production, become self-reliant: Joshi Mumbai: India needs to increase domestic coal production in order to fulfil the ever-growing demand for fuel and reduce import dependency, Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday. AJ AJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)