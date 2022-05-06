Bus with 12 civilians leaves besieged Azovstal plant in Mariupol - RIA
Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 20:45 IST
Twelve civilians, including children, have been evacuated by bus from the Azovstal complex in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which is besieged by Russian forces, the Russian state news agency RIA reported on Friday, citing its correspondent on site.
Ukrainian officials had accused Russia of violating a ceasefire on Friday aimed at evacuating scores of civilians trapped underground in the bombed-out steelworks, after fighting thwarted efforts to rescue them the previous day.
