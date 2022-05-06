Left Menu

Govt allows 50 pc concession in revenue share for promotion of coal gasification: Coal Min

Further, the minister also pitched for options like manufacturing hydrogen from coal to help India become energy independent.Coal gasification is considered a cleaner option compared to burning coal and facilitates the utilisation of the chemical properties of coal.

The government has allowed a 50 per cent concession in revenue share for coal gasification, Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said on Friday.

''In order to support coal gasification and availability of coal for the sector on concessional rate, Ministry of Coal has introduced a policy for concessions of 50 per cent in revenue share for commercial auction of coal blocks,'' the minister said while addressing an investor's meet on 'Coal Gasification - Way Forward' here. Further, the minister also pitched for options like manufacturing hydrogen from coal to help India become energy independent.

Coal gasification is considered a cleaner option compared to burning coal and facilitates the utilisation of the chemical properties of coal. Minister of State for Coal, Mines and Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve, who was present on the occasion, said that 'Coal Gasification' is the need of the hour and a step towards a sustainable future. The government aims to gasify 100 million tonne of coal by 2030, which is expected to generate jobs in technical and non-technical sectors, he added.

