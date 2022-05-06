Left Menu

Reliance Retail Q4 pre-tax profit rises to Rs 3,705 crore

EBITDA for the quarter recorded at Rs 3,705 crore, up 2.4 per cent Y-o-Y.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 21:04 IST
Reliance Retail Q4 pre-tax profit rises to Rs 3,705 crore
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@RILRetail_care)
  India
  • India

Reliance Retail Ltd on Friday reported a 2.43 per cent increase in pre-tax profit to Rs 3,705 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The company's gross revenue stood at around Rs 1,99,704 crore in the last fiscal.

The retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) had posted a pre-tax profit or EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation) of Rs 3,617 crore in the 2021 March quarter.

Its revenue from operations of the organised retail segment stood at Rs 50,834 crore in the latest March quarter, up 23.09 per cent from Rs 41,296 crore in the year-ago period.

Gross revenue, which includes the value of sales and services, was up 23.27 per cent to Rs 58,017 crore in the three months ended March 2022. It was at Rs 47,064 crore in the corresponding quarter.

''Reliance Retail delivered its best-ever quarterly revenues even surpassing the festive quarter performance despite the challenges posed by the spread of Omicron wave and coming out from the festive quarter,'' RIL said in a statement.

''EBITDA for the quarter recorded at Rs 3,705 crore, up 2.4 per cent Y-o-Y. However, EBITDA before investment income grew 16.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,584 crore led by robust performance in Fashion & Lifestyle and Grocery consumption baskets,'' the statement said.

During the January-March quarter, Reliance Retail continued to add more stores and invest in network and infrastructure expansion.

''The business continued to bolster its store network and strengthen its supply chain capabilities. It opened 793 stores and added 3.1 million sq ft of warehousing and fulfillment space during the quarter,'' it said.

As on March 31, 2022, Reliance Retail was operating on 41.6 million sq ft.

For the fiscal ended March 2022, Reliance Retail's pre-tax profit was up 26.47 per cent at Rs 12,381 crore. It had reported an EBITDA of Rs 9,789 crore for 2020-21.

Its gross revenue was at Rs 1,99,704 crore in the last financial year. The figure is 26.69 per cent higher than Rs 1,57,629 crore in the year-ago period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

