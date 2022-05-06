Left Menu

Nearly Rs 6 lakh looted from bank in Amritsar

Four robbers on Friday looted nearly Rs 6 lakh from a public sector banks branch in a busy locality near Amritsar Mall, police said here. Police are securitising CCTV cameras of the Central Bank of Indias branch and all nearby establishments to identify the robbers.

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 06-05-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 21:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Four robbers on Friday looted nearly Rs 6 lakh from a public sector bank's branch in a busy locality near Amritsar Mall, police said here. Police said on gaining entry into the bank as customers, the robbers took the entire bank staff hostage at gunpoint and took away Rs 5.75 lakh. They fled in a white car. After the incident, heavy police force, including Police Commissioner Arun Pal, reached the spot. Police are securitising CCTV cameras of the Central Bank of India's branch and all nearby establishments to identify the robbers. Various teams have been dispatched to nab the culprits as they have got some vital clues about the robbers, police said.

