Fairfield by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of 30 extraordinary brands, on Friday announced the opening of Fairfield by Marriott Vadodara in Gujarat.

''This opening marks the 22nd Fairfield by Marriott to join our growing portfolio of 16 brands operating across the country,'' Ranju Alex- Area Vice President – South Asia, Marriott International said in a statement.

The opening of 96-room Fairfield by Marriott Vadodara further complements the company's commitment to growth in the region, bringing a diversified portfolio for different types of travellers to western India, she added.

*** Flipspaces to hire 500 employees by year end * Interior design tech venture Flipspaces on Friday said it is planning to hire over 500 employees by the end of this year to fuel its global growth plans.

The company, which recently announced its expansion plans for India, UAE, and the USA, has an employee strength of 300 currently, across various corporate and technology verticals globally, the company said in a statement.

''The hiring for new positions is already underway for entry-level, mid-management and leadership roles. We are looking for people who want to build their career with us by bringing innovative and out-of-the-box solutions to complex problems,'' Flipspaces Head of Human Resources Achintya Karmakar, said. *** Bengaluru-based startup becomes India's 100th unicorn: Piyush Goyal * Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said a Bengaluru-based startup has become the country's 100th unicorn.

The commerce and industry ministry in a statement on Friday said that the wave of unicorns in India has soared to new heights as the country witnessed the birth of its 100th unicorn on May 2.

''Today, one out of every 10 unicorns globally have been born in India,'' it said.

''India Hits A Century In Style! Bengaluru-based startup becomes country's 100th Unicorn,'' the minister said in a tweet.

Unicorn is a firm which attains a billion-dollar valuation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)