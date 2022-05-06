Truck blaze doused in Dahanu; driver, cleaner unhurt

A truck loaded with plastic materials caught fire on Friday on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, fire brigade officials in Dahanu in Palghar district said.

The fire took place at 3pm near Ghol toll naka when the vehicle was on its way to Ahmedabad in Gujarat from Mumbai, he said.

''Fire-tenders from Dahanu doused the blaze. The driver and cleaner of the truck were unhurt as they jumped to safety in time,'' he added.

