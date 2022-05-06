Left Menu

Soon, traffic violators in Gurugram can pay fines on spot

Traffic violators in Gurugram can soon pay fines on spot, thus eliminating the need to visit the Traffic Tower- the traffic police office.The traffic police here have tied up with State Bank of India SBI, which will provide 230 card swiping machines for on spot payment of fines, officials said.The machines will be equipped with a software that has pre-loaded offences and fines corresponding to these violations.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 06-05-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 21:43 IST
Soon, traffic violators in Gurugram can pay fines on spot
  • Country:
  • India

Traffic violators in Gurugram can soon pay fines on spot, thus eliminating the need to visit the Traffic Tower- the traffic police office.

The traffic police here have tied up with State Bank of India (SBI), which will provide 230 card swiping machines for on spot payment of fines, officials said.

The machines will be equipped with a software that has pre-loaded offences and fines corresponding to these violations. The public can make the payment either via debit or credit cards or through UPI, officials said.

The system will be rolled out by Monday, they said.

''This is a Millennium City and has many violators who are just passing through or from other cities. We had long been getting feedbacks and complaints about people having to go to the traffic tower for payment. This (on spot payment) will be very convenient for both officers on duty and violators,” Ravinder Tomar, DCP (Traffic), Gururgam, said.

It also ensures transparency, he added.

''Majority of the people offer bribes than paying challans just to skip going to the Traffic Tower. In many cases, they don't pay up and then they are sent to court and the process gets elongated. This will smoothen things,” a senior officer said. PTI CORR CJ CJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022