Left Menu

ECB's Rehn sees rate rise in July, rates in positive territory by year-end

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2022 22:08 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 22:08 IST
ECB's Rehn sees rate rise in July, rates in positive territory by year-end

Finnish central bank governor Olli Rehn expects the European Central Bank will raise interest rates in July, continue increasing them to reach zero in the course of autumn and expects positive rates by year-end.

"I believe we will start raising interest rates in July, so that they will get to zero in the course of the coming autumn and will be in positive territory around year-end," Rehn told an economic seminar in Strasburg.

"It is a gradual process of normalisation of monetary policy," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sounds

NASA releases new sonifications of two famous black holes: Listen to the sou...

 Global
2
Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense ministry

Russia killed over 600 Ukrainian fighters in artillery strikes - defense min...

 Ukraine
3
Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

Boeing, Air Works undertake maintenance checks on three P-8I aircraft

 India
4
Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of aircraft cabins

Durgapur SpiceJet turbulence an eye-opener, DGCA starts night checks of airc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022