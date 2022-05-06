Left Menu

Civilians evacuated from besieged Azovstal plant in Mariupol

Twelve civilians, including children, were brought by bus on Friday from the Azovstal complex in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which is besieged by Russian forces, to a camp in the Russian-controlled town of Bezimenne. A Reuters photographer saw the blue coach arrive and evacuees being accompanied to the reception centre by a representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross, which has been helping to organise the evacuations along with the United Nations.

A Reuters photographer saw the blue coach arrive and evacuees being accompanied to the reception centre by a representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross, which has been helping to organise the evacuations along with the United Nations. Officials at the centre said they expected two or three more buses from the bombed-out steelworks on Friday. Soon after, a second bus, carrying 13 civilians including one child, left the complex, according to the Russian state-run RIA news agency.

Ukrainian officials had accused Russia of violating a ceasefire on Friday aimed at evacuating scores of civilians still trapped underground in the vast industrial plant, after fighting thwarted efforts to rescue them the previous day. After a previous set of evacuations at the beginning of the week, around 100 evacuees were kept in Bezimenne for a day before being allowed to travel on either to Russian-held territory or, for the majority, to Zaporizhzhia, a city under Ukrainian control.

