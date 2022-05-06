Pak PM seeks investments in IT sector; meets top Huawei official

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said his country offers huge opportunities for investments in the technology sector as the government hopes to increase related exports. Speaking to Yi Xiang, senior vice president of telecommunications equipment company, Huawei, the prime minister said foreign tech companies would be facilitated in all respects with regard to investment and expansion.

''The current government intends to increase the IT exports of Pakistan from USD 1.5 billion to USD 15 billion in the coming year and for that close collaboration with Huawei will result in the provision of training to the youth of Pakistan through various means including setting up ICT (information and communications technology) academies,'' he said.

He emphasised that investments in the technology sector would increase employment and skill enhancement of Pakistani youth, especially women as the government is focused to increase the number of women in the e-commerce sector by providing them the suitable environment to get themselves trained and raise capital. He also emphasised the need to expedite the process of strategising the collaborative efforts within a week and highlighted the government's willingness to not leave any stone unturned to achieve the objectives. The prime minister expressed satisfaction over Huawei's long association with Pakistan and investments in the telecom sector. Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah, Charged’ Affairs China Embassy Pang Chunxue were also present during the meeting.

