U.N. Security Council, including Russia, to express concern about Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 06-05-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 22:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@rd_leblanc)

The U.N. Security Council, including Russia, has agreed to express "deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine" in the body's first statement since Russia invaded its neighbor ten weeks ago, diplomats said on Friday.

Statements of the Security Council are agreed by consensus. The brief text drafted by Norway and Mexico is due to be formally adopted at a meeting later on Friday, diplomats said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

