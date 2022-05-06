Left Menu

Central Railway's reservation system in Mumbai area to remain shut on Sunday night

The Passenger Reservation System PRS in Mumbai area will remain shut for maintenance for more than four hours on the intervening night of May 8 and 9, a Central railway release said.PRS system is used for reserving confirmed and waitlisted tickets for outstation trains. will not be available, the release stated, adding that internet booking for Mumbai PRS trains will not be available during the period.

Central Railway's reservation system in Mumbai area to remain shut on Sunday night
The Passenger Reservation System (PRS) in Mumbai area will remain shut for maintenance for more than four hours on the intervening night of May 8 and 9, a Central railway release said.

PRS system is used for reserving confirmed and waitlisted tickets for outstation trains. The release said that the ''power block'' of PRS will begin from 11.45 pm on May 8, and last till 4.15 am on May 9.

''Due to the shutdown IVRS, Current Reservation, Refund counters and Coaching refund terminal etc. will not be available,'' the release stated, adding that internet booking for Mumbai PRS trains will not be available during the period.

