U.S. lawmakers to open formal chips, China bill negotiations

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2022 01:26 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 01:26 IST
Congressional negotiators will meet Thursday to open formal talks to hammer out a compromise measure that would fund $52 billion in semiconductor manufacturing subsidies and boost U.S. competitiveness with Chinese technology, a source told Reuters.

The Senate passed its version of the bill in June 2021, while the House passed a similar bill in February. More than 100 House and Senate lawmakers have been named to a "conference committee" that will meet for the first time Thursday to open talks. Aides say it could still take months before a final agreement is reached.

