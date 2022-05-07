U.S. lawmakers to open formal chips, China bill negotiations
Congressional negotiators will meet Thursday to open formal talks to hammer out a compromise measure that would fund $52 billion in semiconductor manufacturing subsidies and boost U.S. competitiveness with Chinese technology, a source told Reuters.
The Senate passed its version of the bill in June 2021, while the House passed a similar bill in February. More than 100 House and Senate lawmakers have been named to a "conference committee" that will meet for the first time Thursday to open talks. Aides say it could still take months before a final agreement is reached.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
