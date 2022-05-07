Seven dead in car accident on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura

Seven people died and two were injured in a car accident on the Yamuna Expressway here on Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased were members of the same family and were returning to Noida from Hardoi after attending a marriage function when their car collided with an unknown vehicle around 5 am, they said.

Two people sustained injuries in the accident and were hospitalised, the police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shrish Chandra said the passengers of the car hail from Sandila in Hardoi district and were returning to Noida, where they live.

''Around 5 am on Saturday, the car rammed into an unknown vehicle. Since the car was moving at a high speed, seven people died on the spot itself, while two were seriously injured,'' he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident, and directed the administration to provide adequate treatment to those injured.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, and their family members have been informed, the police added.

