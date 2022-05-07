Left Menu

Seven dead in car accident on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 07-05-2022 12:23 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 12:23 IST
Seven dead in car accident on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura
  • Country:
  • India

Seven people died and two were injured in a car accident on the Yamuna Expressway here on Saturday morning, police said.

The deceased were members of the same family and were returning to Noida from Hardoi after attending a marriage function when their car collided with an unknown vehicle around 5 am, they said.

Two people sustained injuries in the accident and were hospitalised, the police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shrish Chandra said the passengers of the car hail from Sandila in Hardoi district and were returning to Noida, where they live.

''Around 5 am on Saturday, the car rammed into an unknown vehicle. Since the car was moving at a high speed, seven people died on the spot itself, while two were seriously injured,'' he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident, and directed the administration to provide adequate treatment to those injured.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, and their family members have been informed, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada
4
Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022