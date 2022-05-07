Lift snag traps 5 workers inside tunnel in HP; three rescued
Five construction workers got trapped inside a 180-metre-deep tunnel at the 150 MW Tidong hydropower project here after a technical snag in a lift on Saturday. Three of them have been rescued.
Efforts are on to bring the other two trapped workers out of the tunnel, a district official said.
Officials at the project site said all the five workers are safe.
They were coming out of the tunnel after a shift change using the lift when it malfunctioned, the officials said.
The rescued workers have been sent to a Reckong Peo hospital, they said, adding they would be airlifted to Shimla for better treatment, if required.
