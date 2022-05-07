Left Menu

Donetsk forces say another 50 people evacuated from Azovstal plant in Mariupol

Updated: 07-05-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 14:27 IST
  • Ukraine

The territorial defense headquarters of the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) said on Saturday that 50 more people had been evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steelworks in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, according to Russia's Interfax news agency.

Around 50 civilians had been evacuated on Friday to a reception center in nearby Bezimenne, in the separatist DPR, whose forces are fighting alongside Russian troops to expand their control of large parts of eastern Ukraine.

Scores of civilians have been trapped for weeks alongside the remaining Ukrainian forces holding out in the bombed-out plant.

