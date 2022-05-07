Left Menu

Blast at Tata Steel plant in Jamshedpur, three injured

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 07-05-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 15:06 IST
Three people were injured in an explosion in a gas pipeline in the Tata Steel plant here on Saturday, a company official said.

The blast occurred around 10.20 am, and the injured employees were admitted to Tata Main Hospital, he said.

''We wish to inform you that today, at around 10:20 am, there was a blasting sound at battery 6 of the coke plant at Jamshedpur Works. Currently, battery 6 is non-operational and is undergoing a dismantling process,'' the steelmaker said in a statement.

''Three employees were injured in an explosion in a foul gas pipeline at dysfunctional battery 6 inside the company's plant in Jamshedpur,'' the official said.

The explosion caused panic among the employees who started running helter-skelter. One staffer sustained minor injuries after falling down on the ground in the melee, he added.

