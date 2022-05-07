Elephant killed after being hit by goods train in J’khand

A wild elephant was killed after being hit by a goods train in Jharkhand’s Giridih district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place between Chichaki and Garia Bihar station on the Dhanbad-Gaya route on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday when a herd of 26 elephants was crossing the railway tracks, a senior officer said. Trains services on the route were disrupted for at least six hours due to the incident, a railway official said.

“The train movement on the downline was affected for around six hours, while the services resumed on the upline after three hours of the incident. Six express trains were diverted,” Dhanbad railway division senior commercial manager Akhilesh Kumar Pandey told PTI.

The area where the incident occurred falls under an elephant corridor and there is a maximum speed limit of 40kmph for trains, Hazaribag (East) divisional forest officer Sourabh Chandra said.

“It appears that the speed limit was not maintained by the goods train. Our team reached the spot in the early morning. Postmortem of the elephant is being carried out,” he told PTI.

Chandra said the forest department will, however, initiate a probe to find out the cause of the accident.

“We will serve a showcase notice to the railway authorities. A meeting with them will also be convened to chalk out a strategy to check such incidents in future,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)