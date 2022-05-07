Hyundai Motor India Foundation hands over cut section engines to 24 ITIs in TN

Hyundai Motor India Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Hyundai Motor India, has donated cut section engines to 24 government-run industrial training institutes across Tamil Nadu, the company said on Saturday.

The cut section engines to 24 government ITIs would enable the students to train and enhance their employability skills.

''Keeping in mind the demand for skilled manpower, we are happy to partner with government ITIs in facilitating modern infrastructure and provide industry-relevant skills to students,'' Hyundai Motor India Foundation, Trustee, Ganesh Mani S said in a company statement.

''Under Hyundai's global vision -- Progress for Humanity and going 'Beyond Mobility, we are aligned with the government's vision to empower you with industry-relevant skillsets suited to the modern workplace for better employability,'' Mani said.

According to him, in the next five years, 12,000 students would be studying Motor Mechanic Vehicle Trade and they would get hands-on experience in engine technology.

Hyundai Motor India Foundation said it has tied up with 47 ITIs and 13 polytechnics in the country and extends support to infrastructure development, syllabus content, and placements, the statement added.

