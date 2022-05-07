Progressive move: Bar owners on Delhi govt decision allowing them to serve liquor till 3 AM

Restaurant and bar owners in Delhi have welcomed the Arvind Kejriwal government's decision to allow them to serve liquor till 3 AM, saying the ''progressive'' move will help improve business and lead to employment generation. The owners hoped that the move will help the restaurant and bar industry, which is still reeling under the impact of the Covid pandemic and subsequent restrictions, in recouping losses incurred over the past two years and promote nightlife. Officials on Friday said the Delhi government has taken a policy decision to allow bars to serve liquor till 3 AM.

The government has issued necessary directions to the Excise department and an order is likely to be issued soon in accordance with the Excise Policy 2021-22, a senior government officer had said.

Manpreet Singh, treasurer of the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI), lauded the decision, saying this will help in generating employment. ''A very forward move. It will help in employment generation and bring business to the capital. Delhi is also a tourist destination and this move will promote and help in the growth of the nightlife,'' he told PTI.

Singh pointed out that Delhitties used to go to nearby cities as eateries and pubs here shut down very early. This will now end, he said. ''People used to go to Gurugram and Noida because their places remain open till late. Now this decision will help people enjoy the nightlife in the city here,'' he said. ''We will be operating for longer hours and more staff will be required, this means employment generation, by and large, this will create new opportunities,'' he added.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Gaurav Chhatwal, owner of Chungwa in Greater Kailash – II. Noting that it was a ''progressive'' move, Chhatwal said he will have to hire more people as timings are being increased. ''This will help improve the business condition, will bring more revenue and will help the businesses to come out of the losses of past two years.'' ''This will also help in employment generation. I will also have to hire more people as timings will now being increased,'' he said. However, he also suggested that the government should lower the prices of alcohol being served in restaurants and bars. ''The government must reduce prices of alcohol. They have reduced prices on the sale of liquor but for restaurants and bars, the prices are still very high. This will prevent people from going to a different city to have liquor,'' he said.

Vinod Giri, Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) director-general, also praised the move, saying this will help in restaurants and bar owners, as now they can remain open till late.

''Allowing bars to remain will help the city in generating employment and help in the development of the city as the night economy. Such a step is welcome and is in the right direction,'' he said. Giri also said the step will help the businesses in recouping the losses to some extent.

