PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-05-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 16:32 IST
Raj govt extends deadline for health insurance registration to May 31
The Rajasthan government has further extended the deadline to enable more people register under its health insurance scheme 'Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana' to May 31.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said in a tweet on Saturday that the measure was taken due to the increasing popularity of the scheme and that more families wanted to register.

Earlier, the government had extended the deadline from April 30 to May 7. In addition to a health cover of Rs 10 lakh, the scheme also has accident insurance of Rs 5 lakh, a government spokesperson said.

Gehlot said women heads of families joining the insurance scheme will also be given smartphones with three years of free internet connectivity under the government's 'Mukhyamantri Digital Seva Yojana'.

The chief minister had in the state budget this year announced to give smartphones to women heads of 1.33 crore families that are covered under the Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme.

