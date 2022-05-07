Left Menu

Govt proposes to make trade certificate process online for vehicle dealers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 17:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: PR Newswire
To promote ease of doing business, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed that a dealer, manufacturer or importer of motor vehicles can apply for a trade certificate electronically for multiple types of vehicles in a single application on the Vahan portal, according to an official release.

The validity of the trade certificate has been proposed to be increased from 12 months to five years.

A trade certificate is required only in case of vehicles that are neither registered nor temporarily registered. Such vehicles can only be in the possession of a dealer, manufacturer or importer of motor vehicles, or a test agency specified in rule 126 or any entity specified by the central government.

''In an endeavour to promote 'Ease of doing business', it is proposed that such agency can apply for a trade certificate and trade registration marks electronically for multiple types of vehicles in a single application on the Vahan portal, without the need to visit the RTO,'' the statement said.

According to the statement, streamlining of fees is also proposed, on the basis of the number of trade registration marks being applied for.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

