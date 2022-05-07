Left Menu

Food brand aggregator BBFT acquires Puran Singh Ka Mahoor Vishal Dhaba

It plans to acquire eight more legacy brands by FY23, with a targeted cumulative revenue of Rs 120 crore.The company said it has raised seed funding from Artha Venture Fund and other angel investors such as Harsh Jain, Chitra Radhakrishnan, Lakshmi Alagappan, Anand Kumar and Nikhil Agarwal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 07-05-2022 18:31 IST
Food brand aggregator BBFT acquires Puran Singh Ka Mahoor Vishal Dhaba
  • Country:
  • India

Food brand aggregator Big Bang Food Tech (BBFT) on Saturday said it has acquired 'Puran Singh Ka Mashoor Vishal Dhaba' for an undisclosed sum.

The company plans to open 100 Puran Singh outlets by the end of March next year. The outlets would be in two formats of take away and casual dining, BBFT said in a statement.

These outlets would come up at urban centres as well as highways, it added. BBFT co-founder Manu Mohindra said the sole objective of the company is to identify the legacy brands that resonate with people of all ages but, for multiple reasons, have not been able to expand, and if the brand is not taken further, it may even get lost.

''Fitting perfectly in this vision is the acquisition of Puran Singh Ka Mashoor Dhabha, and we intend to give it a modern makeover by giving the brand the benefit of shared supply chain and reliable logistics, while maintaining the authenticity of the food it has served for ages,'' he added.

BBFT, which had recently acquired popular kathi roll brand 34 Chowringhee Lane, said it is aggressively pursuing more such opportunities in this space. It plans to acquire eight more legacy brands by FY23, with a targeted cumulative revenue of Rs 120 crore.

The company said it has raised seed funding from Artha Venture Fund and other angel investors such as Harsh Jain, Chitra Radhakrishnan, Lakshmi Alagappan, Anand Kumar and Nikhil Agarwal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boarding to passengers

DGCA warns of strict action, penalty against airlines wrongly denying boardi...

 India
2
Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neurological disorders

Researchers from India, the US jointly develop an optogenetic tool for neuro...

 India
3
New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

New plant-based Covid vaccine 70 percent effective against variants: Study

 Canada
4
Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

Rare 'black widow' binary star with shortest orbit ever identified

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022